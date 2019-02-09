Wizards star John Wall plans to complete Kentucky undergraduate degree during injury recovery
Wall is still working towards completing his college degree after leaving UK early
Washington Wizards point guard John Wall left for the NBA after just one season at the University of Kentucky, but nearly a decade later, he's still not giving up on his goal to complete his degree.
Wall, who recently ruptured his Achilles and is expected to miss 12 months in rehab and recovery, has extra time to focus on completing the studies he left behind in 2010 when he declared for the NBA Draft. The injured Wizards star revealed this week he intends to use that time in part to finish his degree. He did the same last year, and now says he's close to graduating.
Last year, Wall said he continued to pursue his degree as a promise to his dad, and despite signing a lucrative $200+ million contract, had no plans of giving it up. Good on Wall for busting down the stereotype that one-and-done players aren't interested in getting a degree.
