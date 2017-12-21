Wofford downs No. 5 North Carolina for biggest upset of college basketball season

Wofford pulled off the biggest upset of the season Wednesday, topping fifth-ranked North Carolina 79-75 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, as 25.5-point underdogs.

The landmark victory is the Terriers' biggest in program history, as it is their first-ever win over an Associated Press Top 25 opponent. It's also the best win of the season, according to KPI and KenPom.

Wofford’s win at North Carolina tonight is worth +1.05 in KPI, making it the best win by any team so far this season. — KPI Sports (@KPIsports) December 21, 2017

"You come in here and see all these banners, you better believe you can play," coach Mike Young said in a postgame interview on ESPN. "Awfully proud of these guys. This is a terrific win, it'll make the Christmas holiday more enjoyable."

Wofford led by as many as 14 points in the second half before the reigning national champion Tar Heels stormed back to close it within one possession. UNC couldn't completely close the gap as Fletcher Magee found his stroke and refused to let his Terriers fall.

Magee finished with 27 points on 10-of-23 shooting, including four 3-pointers, and committed zero turnovers despite playing a team-high 39 minutes. He overshadowed -- and spoiled -- the highly anticipated season debut of North Carolina wing Cam Johnson, who finished with 10 points and three rebounds in his first game after transferring from Pitt last season.

"Needless to say Fletcher hit some big shots for us," Young said. "We had a lot of guys play well."

After jumping out to a rocky start to the season, Wofford has found its groove of late. The victory over UNC on Wednesday is the second ACC win for the Terriers this season after their triumph two weeks ago over Georgia Tech, the second game of what is now a five-game winning streak.

Wofford was picked to finish in the middle of the pack by the media and coaches in the Southern Conference this season, but the Terriers are rolling and coming off the biggest win in program history before league play begins Dec. 30 against UNC Greensboro.