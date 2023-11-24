Who's Playing

Canisius Golden Griffins @ Wofford Terriers

Current Records: Canisius 2-2, Wofford 2-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Place Bell -- Laval, Quebec

Place Bell -- Laval, Quebec Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Wofford Terriers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Canisius Golden Griffins at 12:00 p.m. ET on November 24th at Place Bell. Wofford might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Sunday.

Last Sunday, the Terriers found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 98-76 punch to the gut against the Hokies.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Chase Cormier, who scored 11 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you nail nine more threes than your opponent, a fact Canisius proved on Monday. They steamrolled past the Saints 109-69 at home. With that win, Canisius brought their scoring average up to 79.2 points per game.

The Terriers' defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for the Golden Griffins, the win got them back to even at 2-2.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Friday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Wofford hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.2 points per game. However, it's not like Canisius struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.2 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.