Who's Playing
Chattanooga Mocs @ Wofford Terriers
Current Records: Chattanooga 12-7, Wofford 11-8
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Wofford Terriers and the Chattanooga Mocs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 24th at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Wofford will be looking to keep their nine-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.
Last Saturday, the Terriers found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 82-59 punch to the gut against the Spartans. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Wofford has scored all season.
Meanwhile, the Mocs were able to grind out a solid win over the Buccaneers on Sunday, taking the game 81-74. The win made it back-to-back wins for Chattanooga.
The Terriers' loss dropped their record down to 11-8. As for the Mocs, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-7 record this season.
Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Wofford hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.6 points per game. However, it's not like Chattanooga struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Wofford came up short against Chattanooga in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 74-62. Will Wofford have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Chattanooga has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wofford.
- Mar 05, 2023 - Chattanooga 74 vs. Wofford 62
- Feb 25, 2023 - Wofford 86 vs. Chattanooga 74
- Jan 25, 2023 - Wofford 85 vs. Chattanooga 80
- Mar 06, 2022 - Chattanooga 79 vs. Wofford 56
- Jan 26, 2022 - Chattanooga 71 vs. Wofford 60
- Jan 05, 2022 - Chattanooga 75 vs. Wofford 67
- Feb 10, 2021 - Chattanooga 78 vs. Wofford 66
- Jan 16, 2021 - Wofford 77 vs. Chattanooga 59
- Mar 08, 2020 - Wofford 72 vs. Chattanooga 70
- Feb 08, 2020 - Chattanooga 84 vs. Wofford 77