Chattanooga Mocs @ Wofford Terriers

Current Records: Chattanooga 12-7, Wofford 11-8

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Wofford Terriers and the Chattanooga Mocs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 24th at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Wofford will be looking to keep their nine-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Saturday, the Terriers found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 82-59 punch to the gut against the Spartans. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Wofford has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Mocs were able to grind out a solid win over the Buccaneers on Sunday, taking the game 81-74. The win made it back-to-back wins for Chattanooga.

The Terriers' loss dropped their record down to 11-8. As for the Mocs, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-7 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Wednesday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Wofford hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.6 points per game. However, it's not like Chattanooga struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Wofford came up short against Chattanooga in their previous meeting back in March of 2023, falling 74-62. Will Wofford have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Chattanooga has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wofford.