ETSU Buccaneers @ Wofford Terriers

Current Records: ETSU 9-8, Wofford 10-7

When: Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Wofford Terriers and the ETSU Buccaneers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 17th at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Wofford will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you nail seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Wofford proved on Saturday. In a tight game that could have gone either way, they made off with a 72-71 victory over the Bulldogs. That's two games straight that Wofford has won by exactly a single point.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Wofford to victory, but perhaps none more so than Anthony Arrington Jr., who scored 13 points along with five rebounds. Dillon Bailey was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

Meanwhile, ETSU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 82-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Paladins. ETSU has struggled against Furman recently, as their game on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their loss, ETSU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jaden Seymour, who scored 23 points, was perhaps the best of all. The match was Seymour's third in a row with at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Jadyn Parker, who scored ten points along with nine rebounds and four blocks.

The Terriers have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 10-7 record this season. As for the Buccaneers, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-8.

Wednesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wofford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Wofford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

Wofford is a 3.5-point favorite against ETSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

ETSU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wofford.