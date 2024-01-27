Who's Playing
Furman Paladins @ Wofford Terriers
Current Records: Furman 11-9, Wofford 11-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
What to Know
Furman has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Furman Paladins and the Wofford Terriers will face off in a Southern battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Wofford took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Furman, who comes in off a win.
Furman and Samford couldn't quite live up to the 168-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Paladins walked away with a 78-68 victory over the Bulldogs on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Terriers came up short against the Mocs on Wednesday and fell 79-65. It was the first time this season that Wofford let down their fans at home.
Wofford struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
The Paladins pushed their record up to 11-9 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. As for the Terriers, their defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 11-9.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Furman hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.7 points per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Going forward, Furman is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-1 against the spread).
Odds
Furman is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Wofford, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 155 points.
Series History
Wofford and Furman both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Furman 80 vs. Wofford 67
- Jan 22, 2023 - Furman 96 vs. Wofford 82
- Feb 19, 2022 - Furman 70 vs. Wofford 69
- Jan 22, 2022 - Furman 75 vs. Wofford 50
- Feb 27, 2021 - Wofford 74 vs. Furman 73
- Feb 06, 2021 - Wofford 75 vs. Furman 67
- Mar 07, 2020 - Wofford 77 vs. Furman 68
- Feb 22, 2020 - Furman 67 vs. Wofford 66
- Jan 17, 2020 - Wofford 66 vs. Furman 52
- Feb 23, 2019 - Wofford 72 vs. Furman 64