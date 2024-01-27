Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ Wofford Terriers

Current Records: Furman 11-9, Wofford 11-9

What to Know

Furman has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Furman Paladins and the Wofford Terriers will face off in a Southern battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Wofford took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Furman, who comes in off a win.

Furman and Samford couldn't quite live up to the 168-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Paladins walked away with a 78-68 victory over the Bulldogs on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Terriers came up short against the Mocs on Wednesday and fell 79-65. It was the first time this season that Wofford let down their fans at home.

Wofford struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Paladins pushed their record up to 11-9 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. As for the Terriers, their defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 11-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Furman hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.7 points per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Furman is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-1 against the spread).

Odds

Furman is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Wofford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

Series History

Wofford and Furman both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.