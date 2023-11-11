Who's Playing

High Point Panthers @ Wofford Terriers

Current Records: High Point 1-0, Wofford 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Wofford Terriers will be playing at home against the High Point Panthers at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Wofford took care of business in their home opener on Monday. They took down the Tornados 85-68.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 23 more assists than your opponent, a fact High Point proved on Monday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 105-51 win over the Knights. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-24.

The Terriers and the Panthers both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Saturday.

Looking forward, Wofford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They finished last season with a 16-13 record against the spread.

Wofford came up short against High Point when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 91-80. Will Wofford have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Wofford is a 3.5-point favorite against High Point, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

Wofford has won 3 out of their last 4 games against High Point.