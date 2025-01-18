Who's Playing
Mercer Bears @ Wofford Terriers
Current Records: Mercer 9-9, Wofford 9-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Mercer Bears and the Wofford Terriers are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The Bears have insisted on making their lastfour contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 1-3 during that stretch of close contests.
Mercer will face Wofford after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Wednesday which, to be fair, was an imposing 165 points. Mercer was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 75-74 to Samford.
Even though they lost, Mercer smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive matchups.
Meanwhile, Wofford fought the good fight in their overtime game against Chattanooga on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Mocs by a score of 83-81. The Terriers have struggled against the Mocs recently, as the game was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.
Mercer's loss dropped their record down to 9-9. As for Wofford, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 9-9.
Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Mercer has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.1 threes per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Mercer came up short against Wofford when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 73-60. Can Mercer avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Wofford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.
- Feb 14, 2024 - Wofford 73 vs. Mercer 60
- Jan 10, 2024 - Wofford 74 vs. Mercer 73
- Feb 15, 2023 - Wofford 70 vs. Mercer 67
- Jan 04, 2023 - Wofford 53 vs. Mercer 52
- Feb 26, 2022 - Wofford 74 vs. Mercer 67
- Jan 31, 2022 - Mercer 67 vs. Wofford 62
- Mar 06, 2021 - Mercer 62 vs. Wofford 61
- Jan 30, 2021 - Wofford 72 vs. Mercer 69
- Dec 29, 2020 - Wofford 78 vs. Mercer 65
- Feb 29, 2020 - Mercer 59 vs. Wofford 47