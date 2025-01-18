Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ Wofford Terriers

Current Records: Mercer 9-9, Wofford 9-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Mercer Bears and the Wofford Terriers are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The Bears have insisted on making their lastfour contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 1-3 during that stretch of close contests.

Mercer will face Wofford after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Wednesday which, to be fair, was an imposing 165 points. Mercer was just a bucket shy of victory and fell 75-74 to Samford.

Even though they lost, Mercer smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, Wofford fought the good fight in their overtime game against Chattanooga on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Mocs by a score of 83-81. The Terriers have struggled against the Mocs recently, as the game was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Mercer's loss dropped their record down to 9-9. As for Wofford, their defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 9-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Mercer has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.1 threes per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Mercer came up short against Wofford when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 73-60. Can Mercer avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wofford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.