Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ Wofford Terriers

Current Records: Mercer 8-7, Wofford 8-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Wofford Terriers and the Mercer Bears are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 10th at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Wofford will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Saturday, the Terriers opened the new year with a less-than-successful 70-66 loss to they. They have struggled against Western Carolina recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Mercer proved on Saturday. They put the hurt on the Keydets with a sharp 86-64 victory. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 48-28.

The Terriers' loss dropped their record down to 8-7. As for the Bears, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 8-7 record this season.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, Wofford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Wofford skirted past Mercer 70-67 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will Wofford repeat their success, or does Mercer have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wofford is a 4.5-point favorite against Mercer, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wofford has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.