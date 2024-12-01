Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ Wofford Terriers

Current Records: N. Alabama 5-3, Wofford 2-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After six games on the road, Wofford is heading back home. They will welcome the N. Alabama Lions at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.

Last Sunday, Wofford couldn't handle Portland State and fell 79-74.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask N. Alabama). They claimed a resounding 100-69 victory over Dalton State. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 55-29.

N. Alabama was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Wofford's defeat dropped their record down to 2-5. As for N. Alabama, their win bumped their record up to 5-3.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: Wofford has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10 threes per game. However, it's not like N. Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.