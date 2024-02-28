Who's Playing

Samford Bulldogs @ Wofford Terriers

Current Records: Samford 25-4, Wofford 15-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

What to Know

Samford has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They and the Wofford Terriers will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Wofford took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Samford, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs didn't have too much trouble with the Buccaneers at home as they won 87-71.

Meanwhile, Wofford's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They received a tough blow as they fell 82-67 to the Paladins.

The Bulldogs' win was their 17th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 25-4. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 95.1 points per game. As for the Terriers, their loss dropped their record down to 15-14.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's match: Samford have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.2 threes per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.5 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Samford skirted past the Terriers 81-79 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Samford since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Wofford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Samford.