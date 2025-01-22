Who's Playing

The Citadel Bulldogs @ Wofford Terriers

Current Records: The Citadel 5-12, Wofford 10-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Wofford. They and The Citadel Bulldogs will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The Terriers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.1 points per game this season.

The Citadel better have a healthy lead at halftime, because if last week is any indication, that's when Wofford really get things going. Wofford was the clear victor by a 69-49 margin over Mercer on Saturday. The Terriers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matches by 19 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Justin Bailey, who went 5 for 6 en route to 18 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (83.3%).

Meanwhile, The Citadel's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their ninth straight loss. They took a 75-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of VMI.

Despite their defeat, The Citadel saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Christian Moore, who scored 16 points, was perhaps the best of all. Moore had some trouble finding his footing against Vanderbilt back in December of 2024, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Colby McAllister, who earned 18 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

Wofford is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-9 record this season. As for The Citadel, their loss dropped their record down to 5-12.

Wofford beat The Citadel 77-64 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. Will Wofford repeat their success, or does The Citadel have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Wofford is a big 17-point favorite against The Citadel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 134.5 points.

Series History

Wofford has won 9 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.