The Citadel Bulldogs @ Wofford Terriers

Current Records: The Citadel 9-15, Wofford 13-11

Wofford is 9-1 against the Bulldogs since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The pair will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After soaring to 88 points the game before, Wofford faltered in their contest on Wednesday. They took a 57-50 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Buccaneers. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Wofford has scored all season.

Meanwhile, The Citadel's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 71-64 to the Catamounts.

The Citadel struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Terriers dropped their record down to 13-11 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 62.7 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, they have been struggling recently as they've lost ten of their last 11 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-15 record this season.

Going forward, Wofford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the favorites at home.

Wofford barely slipped by the Bulldogs in their previous meeting back in January, winning 72-71. Does Wofford have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Bulldogs turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Wofford is a solid 6-point favorite against The Citadel, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Wofford has won 9 out of their last 10 games against The Citadel.