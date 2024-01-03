Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Wofford Terriers

Current Records: VMI 3-10, Wofford 7-6

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Wofford. The Wofford Terriers and the VMI Keydets will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The timing is sure in Wofford's favor as the team sits on six straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while VMI has not had much luck on the away from home, with nine straight road losses dating back to last season.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 18 to 4 on the offensive boards, a fact Wofford proved on Friday. They put the hurt on the Warriors with a sharp 75-55 victory.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 49 points in their last contest, VMI made sure to put some points up on the board against PSU-New Kensington two weeks ago. The Keydets enjoyed a cozy 82-65 victory over the Nittany Lions.

The Terriers are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 7-6 record this season. As for the Keydets, their win bumped their record up to 3-10.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wofford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VMI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Wofford came up short against VMI in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 87-83. Will Wofford have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Wofford is a big 15.5-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

Wofford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against VMI.