Who's Playing
VMI Keydets @ Wofford Terriers
Current Records: VMI 3-10, Wofford 7-6
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Wofford. The Wofford Terriers and the VMI Keydets will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The timing is sure in Wofford's favor as the team sits on six straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while VMI has not had much luck on the away from home, with nine straight road losses dating back to last season.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 18 to 4 on the offensive boards, a fact Wofford proved on Friday. They put the hurt on the Warriors with a sharp 75-55 victory.
Meanwhile, after a disappointing 49 points in their last contest, VMI made sure to put some points up on the board against PSU-New Kensington two weeks ago. The Keydets enjoyed a cozy 82-65 victory over the Nittany Lions.
The Terriers are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 7-6 record this season. As for the Keydets, their win bumped their record up to 3-10.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wofford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like VMI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Wofford came up short against VMI in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 87-83. Will Wofford have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Wofford is a big 15.5-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 151 points.
Series History
Wofford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against VMI.
- Feb 22, 2023 - VMI 87 vs. Wofford 83
- Jan 14, 2023 - Wofford 86 vs. VMI 67
- Mar 05, 2022 - Wofford 68 vs. VMI 66
- Feb 23, 2022 - Wofford 83 vs. VMI 72
- Dec 29, 2021 - VMI 80 vs. Wofford 73
- Feb 03, 2021 - VMI 84 vs. Wofford 80
- Jan 13, 2021 - Wofford 80 vs. VMI 78
- Feb 05, 2020 - Wofford 79 vs. VMI 73
- Jan 22, 2020 - Wofford 66 vs. VMI 54
- Mar 09, 2019 - Wofford 99 vs. VMI 72