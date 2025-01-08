Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ Wofford Terriers

Current Records: Western Carolina 4-9, Wofford 7-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Western Carolina has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Wofford Terriers will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The Catamounts might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 20 turnovers on Saturday.

Western Carolina will face Wofford after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Saturday which, to be fair, was an imposing 160 points. Western Carolina fell victim to a bruising 88-69 defeat at the hands of Samford. The Catamounts have struggled against the Bulldogs recently, as the game was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

ETSU typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Wofford proved too difficult a challenge. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Buccaneers 81-78.

Western Carolina has fallen quite a ways from their 22-9 record last season and are now at 4-9. As for Wofford, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 7-8 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Western Carolina has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Western Carolina is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

Odds

Wofford is a big 14.5-point favorite against Western Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wofford and Western Carolina both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.