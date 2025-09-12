Wofford is expected to fire second-year coach Dwight Perry, according to Field of 68's Jeff Goodman. Perry is suspended after Wofford gave written notice of its intention to fire the Terriers coach in the next two weeks, sources told CBS Sports' Matt Norlander. Perry intends to defend the matter with the hopes of keeping his job, according to Norlander.

Perry led the Terriers to an NCAA Tournament appearance in March after winning the SoCon Tournament and posted a 36-31 record in two seasons.

Wofford's move comes less than two months before the 2025-26 season opener.

The timing of the change is less than ideal and it's the second time in three years that Wofford has dismissed its coach during a strange time to fire a coach.

Perry took over as Wofford's interim coach in the middle of the 2022-23 season after then-coach Jay McAuley resigned after complaints that he regularly forced players to participate in team activities beyond the NCAA's 20-hour-a-week limit.

The NCAA ruled on the case in August 2024 when Wofford was slapped with a year of probation and McAuley was handed a two-year show-cause order.

It's college basketball's second unexpected coaching move this week, after Saint Joseph's coach Billy Lange chose to step down on Wednesday to accept a job on the New York Knicks.