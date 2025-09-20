Rare is the situation that a school brings in an assistant from another program to take over its men's basketball team in mid-September, but that's what's underway at Wofford College. A little more than a week removed from severing ties with former coach Dwight Perry, Wofford is in line to hire Virginia Tech assistant Kevin Giltner, sources told CBS Sports.

"Close, not over the finish line," one source said.

Barring an unexpected last-minute event, Giltner is expected to get the job.

Giltner played at Wofford from 2008-12 and was a part of two NCAA Tournament teams coached by Mike Young, who has been at Virginia Tech since leaving Wofford for the Hokies in 2019. Young coached at Wofford for 30 years. Giltner was on staff at his alma mater for six years after his college career ended. He's spent more than a decade on a college sideline with Young, including as an assistant for the best team in Wofford history: the 30-5 Terriers earned a 7-seed in 2019 and made the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Since then, Wofford's encountered some turbulence.

The school is changing leadership amid a fraught time with its men's basketball program. Perry and associate head coach Tysor Anderson were fired on Sept. 12 amid a school investigation into alleged, minor improper benefits to some Wofford players. The purported activity, according to sources, included players living in off-campus housing and then triggering improper benefits by using meal cards that are only supposed to be used by on-campus students.

Wofford self-reported the violations, and despite initial concerns over some players facing sanctions, the Field of 68 reported Friday evening that all players have been reinstated, citing their lawyer in the case.

It's all happened in the wake of Perry's firing, which was unusual on its surface. Wofford just made the NCAA Tournament in 2025 under Perry's watch, doing so after recovering from an ill-timed dismissal of former coach Jay McAuley in 2023. McAuley's resignation led to a one-year probation period after it was determined he broke rules for exceeding limits on how often players participated in workouts and practices. The Spartanburg, South Carolina college has fewer than 2,000 undergrads and is considered one of the toughest jobs in the Southern Conference.