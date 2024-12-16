The Wofford Terriers (4-6) and the Charleston Cougars (7-2) are set to square off on Monday evening. The Terriers were dominated by Elon on Dec. 7, falling 79-56. Meanwhile, the Cougars have won three straight games. On Dec. 10, Charleston topped Saint Joseph's 78-75. The Cougars have dominated the all-time series over the Terriers, owning a 33-8 edge.

Tipoff from TD Arena is at 7 p.m. ET. The Cougars are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Wofford vs. Charleston odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 146.5.

Now, the model has dialed in on Wofford vs. Charleston and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Charleston vs. Wofford:

Wofford vs. Charleston spread: Cougars -6.5

Wofford vs. Charleston over/under: 146.5 points

Wofford vs. Charleston money line: Cougars -275, Terriers +222

Why Charleston can cover

Senior forward Ante Brzovic is a lengthy and active force in the frontcourt who leads the team in points (19.3) and rebounds (8.6). In addition, he has three double-doubles this season. On Nov. 27, he had 11 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Junior AJ Smith logs 10.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. The North Carolina native has five straight games in double figures. In his last outing, Smith had 18 points and four rebounds.

Why Wofford can cover

Senior guard Corey Tripp is a solid shot-creator and playmaker for the Terriers. Tripp logs 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He's notched at least 12 points in nine straight games. On Dec. 4 versus Gardner-Webb, Tripp totaled 14 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Senior center Kyler Filewich provides the team with a quality contributor in the lane. Filewich averages 10.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and shoots 57% from the field. In the win over North Alabama, Filewich finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

How to make Wofford vs. Charleston picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, predicting the teams combine for 152 points.

So who wins Wofford vs. Charleston, and which side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time?