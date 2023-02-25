Who's Playing

Chattanooga @ Wofford

Current Records: Chattanooga 15-15; Wofford 15-15

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Wofford Terriers are heading back home. The Terriers and the Chattanooga Mocs will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Wofford was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 87-83 to the VMI Keydets. Wofford didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 75-70 to the Samford Bulldogs.

Wofford didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Chattanooga in the teams' previous meeting in January, but they still walked away with an 85-80 victory. Will the Terriers repeat their success, or do the Mocs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Odds

The Terriers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Mocs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Chattanooga have won ten out of their last 18 games against Wofford.