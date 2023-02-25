Who's Playing
Chattanooga @ Wofford
Current Records: Chattanooga 15-15; Wofford 15-15
What to Know
The Wofford Terriers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Wofford and the Chattanooga Mocs will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
The point spread favored the Terriers on Wednesday, but luck did not. It was close but no cigar for Wofford as they fell 87-83 to the VMI Keydets.
Meanwhile, Chattanooga was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 75-70 to the Samford Bulldogs.
Wofford didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Chattanooga in the teams' previous meeting in January, but they still walked away with an 85-80 victory. Will Wofford repeat their success, or do the Mocs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Chattanooga have won ten out of their last 18 games against Wofford.
- Jan 25, 2023 - Wofford 85 vs. Chattanooga 80
- Mar 06, 2022 - Chattanooga 79 vs. Wofford 56
- Jan 26, 2022 - Chattanooga 71 vs. Wofford 60
- Jan 05, 2022 - Chattanooga 75 vs. Wofford 67
- Feb 10, 2021 - Chattanooga 78 vs. Wofford 66
- Jan 16, 2021 - Wofford 77 vs. Chattanooga 59
- Mar 08, 2020 - Wofford 72 vs. Chattanooga 70
- Feb 08, 2020 - Chattanooga 84 vs. Wofford 77
- Jan 15, 2020 - Chattanooga 72 vs. Wofford 59
- Feb 28, 2019 - Wofford 80 vs. Chattanooga 54
- Jan 26, 2019 - Wofford 80 vs. Chattanooga 69
- Feb 17, 2018 - Wofford 74 vs. Chattanooga 64
- Jan 20, 2018 - Wofford 71 vs. Chattanooga 67
- Mar 04, 2017 - Wofford 79 vs. Chattanooga 67
- Feb 11, 2017 - Chattanooga 73 vs. Wofford 65
- Jan 05, 2017 - Chattanooga 77 vs. Wofford 66
- Feb 04, 2016 - Chattanooga 79 vs. Wofford 63
- Jan 11, 2016 - Chattanooga 77 vs. Wofford 68