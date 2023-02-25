Who's Playing

Chattanooga @ Wofford

Current Records: Chattanooga 15-15; Wofford 15-15

What to Know

The Wofford Terriers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Wofford and the Chattanooga Mocs will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The point spread favored the Terriers on Wednesday, but luck did not. It was close but no cigar for Wofford as they fell 87-83 to the VMI Keydets.

Meanwhile, Chattanooga was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 75-70 to the Samford Bulldogs.

Wofford didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with Chattanooga in the teams' previous meeting in January, but they still walked away with an 85-80 victory. Will Wofford repeat their success, or do the Mocs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Chattanooga have won ten out of their last 18 games against Wofford.