Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina @ Wofford

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 4-3; Wofford 5-4

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are on the road again Tuesday and play against the Wofford Terriers at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The Chanticleers should still be feeling good after a victory, while Wofford will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Winthrop Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Coastal Carolina proved too difficult a challenge. Coastal Carolina managed an 86-81 win over Winthrop.

Meanwhile, Wofford was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 65-62 to the Vanderbilt Commodores. Forward B.J. Mack put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points.

The Chanticleers are expected to lose this next one by 6. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Coastal Carolina is now 4-3 while the Terriers sit at 5-4. Coastal Carolina is 1-2 after wins this season, and Wofford is 2-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Odds

The Terriers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Wofford have won four out of their last six games against Coastal Carolina.