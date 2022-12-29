Who's Playing
E. Tennessee State @ Wofford
Current Records: E. Tennessee State 4-9; Wofford 8-5
What to Know
The Wofford Terriers won both of their matches against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers last season (68-57 and 62-60) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. Wofford and E. Tennessee State will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The Terriers are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
Wofford was expected to lose against the Texas A&M Aggies last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Wofford snuck past A&M with a 67-62 win. It took six tries, but Wofford can finally say that they have a victory on the road. They can attribute much of their success to guard Jackson Paveletzke, who had 22 points along with six boards.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Buccaneers as they fell 72-68 to the LSU Tigers last Wednesday. DeAnthony Tipler wasn't much of a difference maker for E. Tennessee State; Tipler finished with only six points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
Wofford's win lifted them to 8-5 while E. Tennessee State's loss dropped them down to 4-9. We'll see if Wofford can repeat their recent success or if E. Tennessee State bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Wofford have won nine out of their last 16 games against E. Tennessee State.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Wofford 62 vs. E. Tennessee State 60
- Jan 08, 2022 - Wofford 68 vs. E. Tennessee State 57
- Feb 13, 2021 - E. Tennessee State 71 vs. Wofford 49
- Feb 01, 2021 - Wofford 67 vs. E. Tennessee State 62
- Mar 09, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 72 vs. Wofford 58
- Feb 26, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 60 vs. Wofford 54
- Jan 01, 2020 - E. Tennessee State 49 vs. Wofford 48
- Mar 10, 2019 - Wofford 81 vs. E. Tennessee State 72
- Feb 07, 2019 - Wofford 78 vs. E. Tennessee State 76
- Dec 01, 2018 - Wofford 79 vs. E. Tennessee State 62
- Feb 23, 2018 - Wofford 75 vs. E. Tennessee State 71
- Jan 27, 2018 - E. Tennessee State 75 vs. Wofford 62
- Feb 06, 2017 - Wofford 79 vs. E. Tennessee State 76
- Jan 22, 2017 - E. Tennessee State 79 vs. Wofford 72
- Feb 27, 2016 - E. Tennessee State 71 vs. Wofford 66
- Jan 28, 2016 - Wofford 87 vs. E. Tennessee State 73