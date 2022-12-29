Who's Playing

E. Tennessee State @ Wofford

Current Records: E. Tennessee State 4-9; Wofford 8-5

What to Know

The Wofford Terriers won both of their matches against the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers last season (68-57 and 62-60) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. Wofford and E. Tennessee State will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The Terriers are out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Wofford was expected to lose against the Texas A&M Aggies last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Wofford snuck past A&M with a 67-62 win. It took six tries, but Wofford can finally say that they have a victory on the road. They can attribute much of their success to guard Jackson Paveletzke, who had 22 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Buccaneers as they fell 72-68 to the LSU Tigers last Wednesday. DeAnthony Tipler wasn't much of a difference maker for E. Tennessee State; Tipler finished with only six points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Wofford's win lifted them to 8-5 while E. Tennessee State's loss dropped them down to 4-9. We'll see if Wofford can repeat their recent success or if E. Tennessee State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wofford have won nine out of their last 16 games against E. Tennessee State.