Wofford vs. Furman odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 17 predictions from proven computer model

The Wofford Terriers will take on the Furman Paladins at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Wofford is 11-7 overall and 7-1 at home, while Furman is 15-4 overall and 6-3 on the road. Wofford has won three of its past four games. Furman has won eight of its past nine. The Paladins are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Wofford vs. Furman odds, while the over-under is set at 137.

The Terriers lost to Chattanooga on Wednesday, 72-59, Nathan Hoover led Wofford with 20 points. Storm Murphy had six assists. Chattanooga scored the first 10 points of the game and led by 13 points at halftime. The Terriers only made eight field goals in the first half. Hoover leads the Terriers in scoring at 14.3 points per game.

Meanwhile, Furman came out on top in a nail-biter against Western Carolina on Wednesday, 83-79. Jordan Lyons led the Paladins with 20 points. Clay Mounce had 15 and Noah Gurley added 13. It was the first Southern Conference loss for Western Carolina.

Wofford comes into the game boasting the 32nd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 45.6. But Furman is even better, ranking 10th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with a 48.2 mark on the season.

