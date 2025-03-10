The sixth-seeded Wofford Terriers battle the fifth-seeded Furman Paladins for the 2025 Southern Conference Tournament championship on Monday night. Wofford is coming off an 85-65 win over VMI, while Furman downed top-seeded Chattanooga 80-77 in overtime in Sunday's semifinals. The Terriers (18-15, 10-8 SoCon), who have won two in a row and six of nine, are 3-1 on neutral courts. The Paladins (25-8, 11-7 SoCon), who have won six straight and eight of 10, are 3-0 at neutral sites.

Tipoff from Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C., is set for 7 p.m. ET. The teams split a pair of games this season with Furman winning the last meeting 78-75 at Wofford on March 1. Furman is a 2-point favorite in the latest Wofford vs. Furman odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 137.5.

Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Furman vs. Wofford:

Wofford vs. Furman spread: Furman -2



Wofford vs. Furman over/under: 137.5 points

Wofford vs. Furman money line: Furman -137, Wofford +115

WOF: The Terriers are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games

FUR: The Paladins are 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games

Why you should back Furman

Senior guard PJay Smith Jr. has been dominant over the past three games, including the first two Southern Conference Tournament matchups. In Sunday's win over Chattanooga, he poured in 25 points, while grabbing eight rebounds and four assists. He nearly had a double-double in the 95-78 win over Samford in Saturday's quarterfinal matchup, scoring 24 points, dishing out nine assists, grabbing four rebounds and adding three steals. In 30 games, all starts, he is averaging 17.4 points, four rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals in 31.4 minutes.

Also powering the Paladins is senior guard Nick Anderson. In 32 games, all starts, he is averaging 14.4 points, 2.4 assists, 2.3 rebounds and one steal in 31.1 minutes. He is connecting on 45.9% of his field goals, including 39.8% from 3-point range, and 88.4% of his free throws. He is coming off a 23-point performance in the semifinals and a 26-point effort in the quarterfinals. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Wofford

Senior guard Corey Tripp has been red hot. He is coming off a 20-point and four-rebound performance in Sunday's semifinal win over VMI. He poured in 31 points and added four assists, three rebounds and two blocks in a 73-68 loss to East Tennessee State on Feb. 22. In 31 games, all starts, he is averaging 14.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 28.3 minutes.

Another solid scoring option for the Terriers is fifth-year senior center Kyler Filewich. He is in his third year with the program after two years at Southern Illinois. In 32 games, all starts, he is averaging 11.9 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 27.2 minutes. He has recorded three double-doubles in the past four games, including a 13-point and 10-rebound effort in Saturday's 72-60 quarterfinal win over East Tennessee State. See which team to pick here.

