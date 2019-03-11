Wofford vs. NC-Greensboro odds, line: 2019 Southern Conference Championship picks, predictions from model on 111-87 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wofford vs. NC-Greensboro 10,000 times
A trip to the NCAA Tournament is on the line Monday when the Wofford Terriers square off against the NC-Greensboro Spartans in the 2019 Southern Conference Tournament championship game. Tipoff from U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, North Carolina, is at 7 p.m. ET. Top-seeded Wofford enters Monday's Southern Conference title game riding a remarkable 19-game winning streak. Meanwhile, NC-Greensboro has reeled off six straight victories and will look to upset the top-ranked Terriers to earn an automatic bid to the 2019 NCAA Tournament. The Terriers are favored by seven, with the total at 136.5 in the latest Wofford vs. NC-Greensboro odds. With both teams eyeing a trip to the big dance, you'll definitely want to see the Wofford vs. NC-Greensboro picks and Southern Conference championship game predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned nearly $4,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 18 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 111-87 run against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.
Now it has analyzed all relevant data and crunched the numbers for Wofford vs. NC-Greensboro. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it also has a strong point-spread pick that hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations. That pick is only available at SportsLine.
The model is well aware that the Terriers feature one of the nation's most explosive offenses. In fact, Wofford ranks 12th in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 83.4 points this season.
The Terriers' offense will need another huge performance from senior guard Fletcher Magee if they want to book their trip to the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Magee has been filling the stat sheet in recent weeks, averaging over 23 points in his past six games. And he has been lethal from behind the arc during that span, knocking down at least five 3-pointers in five of his past six outings.
But just because the Terriers feature one of the nation's top scoring offenses doesn't mean they'll cover the Wofford vs. NC-Greensboro spread Monday night.
NC-Greensboro is 5-2 in its past seven games against Wofford, and the Spartans have an explosive play-maker that can take over a game. Senior guard Francis Alonso is averaging 17.1 points and 2.5 assists this season. He's a difficult matchup for opposing defenders and has been red-hot in the Southern Conference Tournament, averaging 25 points through two games.
Who wins Wofford vs. UNC Greensboro? And which side of the spread cashes in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you should be all over, all from the model that has returned more than $4,000 to $100 players the last two years, and find out.
