Who's Playing
Samford @ Wofford
Current Records: Samford 14-8; Wofford 12-10
What to Know
The Samford Bulldogs are on the road again Saturday and play against the Wofford Terriers at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Wofford will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Samford came up short against the Furman Paladins on Wednesday, falling 91-84.
Meanwhile, Wofford didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Chattanooga Mocs on Wednesday, but they still walked away with an 85-80 victory.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Samford is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Samford took their contest against the Terriers in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month by a conclusive 83-58 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bulldogs since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Wofford have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Samford.
- Jan 11, 2023 - Samford 83 vs. Wofford 58
- Feb 09, 2022 - Samford 65 vs. Wofford 60
- Jan 12, 2022 - Wofford 87 vs. Samford 64
- Jan 02, 2021 - Wofford 94 vs. Samford 84
- Feb 01, 2020 - Wofford 80 vs. Samford 56
- Jan 08, 2020 - Wofford 67 vs. Samford 62
- Mar 02, 2019 - Wofford 85 vs. Samford 64
- Jan 24, 2019 - Wofford 107 vs. Samford 106
- Feb 07, 2018 - Wofford 92 vs. Samford 79
- Jan 18, 2018 - Wofford 93 vs. Samford 89
- Feb 09, 2017 - Wofford 131 vs. Samford 127
- Jan 08, 2017 - Samford 91 vs. Wofford 89
- Feb 06, 2016 - Wofford 78 vs. Samford 75
- Jan 09, 2016 - Wofford 69 vs. Samford 64