Who's Playing

Samford @ Wofford

Current Records: Samford 14-8; Wofford 12-10

What to Know

The Samford Bulldogs are on the road again Saturday and play against the Wofford Terriers at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Wofford will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Samford came up short against the Furman Paladins on Wednesday, falling 91-84.

Meanwhile, Wofford didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Chattanooga Mocs on Wednesday, but they still walked away with an 85-80 victory.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Samford is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Samford took their contest against the Terriers in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month by a conclusive 83-58 score. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bulldogs since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wofford have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Samford.