Who's Playing

Samford @ Wofford

Current Records: Samford 14-8; Wofford 12-10

What to Know

A Southern battle is on tap between the Wofford Terriers and the Samford Bulldogs at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Wofford should still be feeling good after a win, while Samford will be looking to get back in the win column.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Terriers beat the Chattanooga Mocs 85-80 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Samford came up short against the Furman Paladins on Wednesday, falling 91-84.

Wofford suffered a grim 83-58 defeat to Samford in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month. Maybe Wofford will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Wofford have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Samford.