Who's Playing

The Citadel @ Wofford

Current Records: The Citadel 6-9; Wofford 8-7

What to Know

The The Citadel Bulldogs are 3-12 against the Wofford Terriers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Citadel and Wofford will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The Terriers should still be riding high after a win, while the Bulldogs will be looking to right the ship.

2023 "welcomed" The Citadel with a 97-72 beatdown courtesy of the Furman Paladins on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Wofford escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Mercer Bears by the margin of a single free throw, 53-52.

The Citadel is expected to lose this next one by 9. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-6-1 ATS when expected to lose.

The Bulldogs are now 6-9 while the Terriers sit at 8-7. Wofford is 3-5 after wins this year, and The Citadel is 4-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terriers are a big 9-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terriers as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wofford have won 12 out of their last 15 games against The Citadel.