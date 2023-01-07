Who's Playing
The Citadel @ Wofford
Current Records: The Citadel 6-9; Wofford 8-7
What to Know
The The Citadel Bulldogs are 3-12 against the Wofford Terriers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Citadel and Wofford will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The Terriers should still be riding high after a win, while the Bulldogs will be looking to right the ship.
2023 "welcomed" The Citadel with a 97-72 beatdown courtesy of the Furman Paladins on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Wofford escaped with a win on Wednesday against the Mercer Bears by the margin of a single free throw, 53-52.
The Citadel is expected to lose this next one by 9. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-6-1 ATS when expected to lose.
The Bulldogs are now 6-9 while the Terriers sit at 8-7. Wofford is 3-5 after wins this year, and The Citadel is 4-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Terriers are a big 9-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terriers as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Wofford have won 12 out of their last 15 games against The Citadel.
- Feb 16, 2022 - Wofford 65 vs. The Citadel 58
- Jan 19, 2022 - Wofford 89 vs. The Citadel 77
- Feb 17, 2021 - Wofford 81 vs. The Citadel 67
- Jan 27, 2021 - The Citadel 77 vs. Wofford 69
- Mar 06, 2020 - Wofford 93 vs. The Citadel 76
- Jan 29, 2020 - Wofford 79 vs. The Citadel 56
- Jan 11, 2020 - Wofford 73 vs. The Citadel 71
- Feb 02, 2019 - Wofford 99 vs. The Citadel 61
- Jan 03, 2019 - Wofford 112 vs. The Citadel 81
- Feb 01, 2018 - The Citadel 80 vs. Wofford 78
- Jan 06, 2018 - Wofford 109 vs. The Citadel 92
- Feb 02, 2017 - Wofford 100 vs. The Citadel 90
- Jan 02, 2017 - The Citadel 104 vs. Wofford 103
- Feb 13, 2016 - Wofford 99 vs. The Citadel 89
- Jan 14, 2016 - Wofford 86 vs. The Citadel 83