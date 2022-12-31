Who's Playing

UNCG @ Wofford

Current Records: UNCG 7-7; Wofford 8-6

What to Know

Get ready for a Southern battle as the Wofford Terriers and the UNCG Spartans will face off at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with UNCG winning the first 58-54 at home and Wofford taking the second 85-66.

The Terriers were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 73-71 to the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers. That makes it the first time this season Wofford has let down their home crowd.

Meanwhile, UNCG ended the year with a bang, routing the Western Carolina Catamounts 72-47 on Thursday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Wofford is expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Thursday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Terriers are now 8-6 while the Spartans sit at 7-7. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Wofford has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.30% from the floor on average, which is the 51st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. UNCG's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them 33rd in college basketball. Maybe that strength will give UNCG the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terriers are a 3-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UNCG have won nine out of their last 17 games against Wofford.