Who's Playing
VMI @ Wofford
Current Records: VMI 5-13; Wofford 10-8
What to Know
The VMI Keydets are 2-14 against the Wofford Terriers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. VMI and Wofford will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Neither the Keydets nor Wofford could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
On Wednesday, VMI lost to the UNCG Spartans at home by a decisive 72-57 margin.
Meanwhile, Wofford suffered a grim 83-58 defeat to the Samford Bulldogs on Wednesday.
VMI is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 6-3 ATS in away games but only 9-6 all in all.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Terriers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Wofford have won 14 out of their last 16 games against VMI.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Wofford 68 vs. VMI 66
- Feb 23, 2022 - Wofford 83 vs. VMI 72
- Dec 29, 2021 - VMI 80 vs. Wofford 73
- Feb 03, 2021 - VMI 84 vs. Wofford 80
- Jan 13, 2021 - Wofford 80 vs. VMI 78
- Feb 05, 2020 - Wofford 79 vs. VMI 73
- Jan 22, 2020 - Wofford 66 vs. VMI 54
- Mar 09, 2019 - Wofford 99 vs. VMI 72
- Feb 14, 2019 - Wofford 95 vs. VMI 84
- Jan 12, 2019 - Wofford 90 vs. VMI 76
- Jan 24, 2018 - Wofford 63 vs. VMI 46
- Jan 04, 2018 - Wofford 92 vs. VMI 53
- Feb 22, 2017 - Wofford 81 vs. VMI 63
- Jan 19, 2017 - Wofford 88 vs. VMI 70
- Feb 08, 2016 - Wofford 92 vs. VMI 60
- Jan 05, 2016 - Wofford 65 vs. VMI 61