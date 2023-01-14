Who's Playing

VMI @ Wofford

Current Records: VMI 5-13; Wofford 10-8

What to Know

The VMI Keydets are 2-14 against the Wofford Terriers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. VMI and Wofford will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Neither the Keydets nor Wofford could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.

On Wednesday, VMI lost to the UNCG Spartans at home by a decisive 72-57 margin.

Meanwhile, Wofford suffered a grim 83-58 defeat to the Samford Bulldogs on Wednesday.

VMI is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 6-3 ATS in away games but only 9-6 all in all.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terriers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Keydets, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Wofford have won 14 out of their last 16 games against VMI.