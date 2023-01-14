Who's Playing

VMI @ Wofford

Current Records: VMI 5-13; Wofford 10-8

What to Know

The VMI Keydets are 2-14 against the Wofford Terriers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Keydets and Wofford will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season averages.

The matchup between VMI and the UNCG Spartans on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with VMI falling 72-57 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Wofford suffered a grim 83-58 defeat to the Samford Bulldogs on Wednesday.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wofford have won 14 out of their last 16 games against VMI.