Women's basketball: How to watch No. 10 Mississippi State at Marquette
How to watch the Bulldogs take on the Golden Eagles
A top 10 team will be in action when No. 10 Mississippi State takes on Marquette on Monday, Nov. 25.
Mississippi State enters the contest with a 5-0 record and is coming off a 92-63 win over Jackson State on Thursday. Jessika Carter led the Lady Bulldogs with 21 points on a very efficient 9-of-11 shooting to go along with eight rebounds and a pair of blocks. Four different Bulldogs finished in double figures to pace the team's offensive attack. Mississippi State hasn't faced many tests so far this season and has won all five games by double figures.
Meanwhile, Marquette comes into the game with a 4-1 record and is coming off a 60-47 win over Green Bay on Tuesday. In that contest, Selena Lott led the Golden Eagles with 18 points on 5-of-12 shooting in addition to a game-high nine assists and four steals. Four different Golden Eagles finished in double figures in a game that was in control of for the majority of the contest. Marquette's only loss came earlier this month when they dropped a 64-56 decision to Northwestern.
Here's how to watch Monday's game.
Mississippi State at Marquette
- Date: Monday, Nov. 25
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Streaming: SportsLive
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.
