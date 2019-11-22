Women's basketball: How to watch No. 10 Mississippi State at Marquette

A top 10 team will be in action when No. 10 Mississippi State takes on Marquette on Monday, Nov. 25.

Mississippi State enters the contest with a 5-0 record and is coming off a 92-63 win over Jackson State on Thursday. Jessika Carter led the Lady Bulldogs with 21 points on a very efficient 9-of-11 shooting to go along with eight rebounds and a pair of blocks. Four different Bulldogs finished in double figures to pace the team's offensive attack. Mississippi State hasn't faced many tests so far this season and has won all five games by double figures.

Meanwhile, Marquette comes into the game with a 4-1 record and is coming off a 60-47 win over Green Bay on Tuesday. In that contest, Selena Lott led the Golden Eagles with 18 points on 5-of-12 shooting in addition to a game-high nine assists and four steals. Four different Golden Eagles finished in double figures in a game that was in control of for the majority of the contest. Marquette's only loss came earlier this month when they dropped a 64-56 decision to Northwestern.

Here's how to watch Monday's game.

Mississippi State at Marquette

Date: Monday, Nov. 25

Monday, Nov. 25 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Streaming: SportsLive

