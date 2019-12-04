Women's basketball: How to watch No. 6 South Carolina at Temple
Here's how to watch the Gamecocks take on the Owls
A top 10 team will be in action on Saturday when No. 6 South Carolina hits the road to take on Temple in a non-conference matchup.
South Carolina enters this contest with an 8-1 record and is coming off a 74-59 win over Baylor. In that game, the Gamecocks were led by Tyasha Harris and Aliyah Boston, who scored 20 points apiece. Only three South Carolina players finished in double figures, but the Gamecocks outscored the Bears 23-11 in the fourth quarter to earn the win.
On the other hand, Temple comes into the game with a 5-4 record and most recently beat Towson, 74-59. In that game, the Owls were paced by Mia Davis, who scored 26 points and secured 15 rebounds. In addition, Ashley Jones added 21 points to go along with six rebounds.
Here's how to watch Saturday afternoon's game.
South Carolina at Temple
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 7
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Streaming: SportsLive
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.
-
