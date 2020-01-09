Women's basketball: How to watch Omaha at No. 22 South Dakota

A top 25 team will be in action on Saturday when No. 22 South Dakota hosts Omaha in a Summit League matchup.

South Dakota enters the contest with a 14-2 record and is coming off a 104-61 win over Denver. In that game, the Coyotes were led by Ciara Duffy, who scored a game-high 19 points while also securing 11 rebounds. In addition, Hannah Sjerven scored 18 points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds. Five different Coyotes finished in double figures in the win.

On the other hand, Omaha comes into the showdown with a 6-9 record and most recently beat Oral Roberts, 60-54. In that contest, the Mavericks were led by Mariah Murdie, who scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Three Mavericks ended up finishing in double figures with Josie Filer and Rayanna Carter, who added 10 points apiece.

Here's how to watch Saturday afternoon's game.

Omaha at South Dakota

Date: Saturday, Jan. 11

Saturday, Jan. 11 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Location: Vermillion, South Dakota

Vermillion, South Dakota Streaming: SportsLive

