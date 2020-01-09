Women's basketball: How to watch Omaha at No. 22 South Dakota
Here's how to watch the Mavericks take on the Coyotes
A top 25 team will be in action on Saturday when No. 22 South Dakota hosts Omaha in a Summit League matchup.
South Dakota enters the contest with a 14-2 record and is coming off a 104-61 win over Denver. In that game, the Coyotes were led by Ciara Duffy, who scored a game-high 19 points while also securing 11 rebounds. In addition, Hannah Sjerven scored 18 points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds. Five different Coyotes finished in double figures in the win.
On the other hand, Omaha comes into the showdown with a 6-9 record and most recently beat Oral Roberts, 60-54. In that contest, the Mavericks were led by Mariah Murdie, who scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Three Mavericks ended up finishing in double figures with Josie Filer and Rayanna Carter, who added 10 points apiece.
Here's how to watch Saturday afternoon's game.
Omaha at South Dakota
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 11
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Location: Vermillion, South Dakota
- Streaming: SportsLive
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Towson vs. Drexel odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Drexel vs. Towson game 10,000 times.
-
Michigan vs. Purdue odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Michigan vs. Purdue game 10,000 times.
-
Duke survives Georgia Tech upset bid
Georgia Tech fell just short of an incredible two-win stretch in the failed upset bid
-
TCU acknowledges its NOA from NCAA
There are now five college basketball programs under NCAA scrutiny related to the federal investigation
-
Zion: I wanted to go back to Duke
Williamson ultimately decided in the final hour he'd turn pro and went No. 1 overall last summer
-
Top 25 And 1: Rutgers makes its debut
The Scarlet Knights' six-game winning streak features three victories over top-30 KenPom teams
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic