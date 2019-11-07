Women's college basketball: How to watch Miami (Ohio) vs. No. 18 DePaul
Watch the matchup between Miami (Ohio) and DePaul
The Miami (Ohio) Redhawks women's basketball team will head to Chicago to face the No. 18 DePaul Blue Demons at Windtrust Arena on Friday
The Blue Demons dominated against Saint Xavier in an exhibition game in October with a 124-60 win. The Big East favorites showed their versatility and brought multiple looks to the court. The team is not short on players who can lead, and had six double-digit scorers in the victory. One of the top 20 small forwards in the nation, senior Chante Stonewall, had 21 points, going 7-9 shooting with eight rebounds and three steals.
Miami (Ohio) hosted the University of Findlay in October for an exhibition at Millett Hall. The Redhawks won 96-50, as freshman Peyton Scott had 16 points, senior Savannah Kluesner had a team-best 10 rebounds and senior Lauren Dickerson topped the assists line with 10.
Last season the Redhawks went 23-9 with an 11-2 home record.
Miami (Ohio) vs. No. 18 DePaul
- Date: Friday, November 8
- Time: 4:30 p.m. CT
- Location: Windtrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois
- Stream: SportsLive
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.
