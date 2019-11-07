Women's college basketball: How to watch No. 15 Texas vs. South Florida

The No. 15 ranked Texas Longhorns women's basketball team is heading to the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida to take on the South Florida Bulls on Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. EST.

The Longhorns will open their season against the Bulls and are coming off 23-10 campaign where they owned a 12-6 record in the Big 12.

Last season they advanced to their sixth consecutive NCAA tournament but fell in the first round to Indiana, 69-65.

This year the team has big expectations and was selected to finish second in league, coming behind Baylor, in the coaches' preseason poll.

The Bulls head into the game 1-0 coming off a 70-39 win against Jacksonville on Tuesday. Junior Enna Pehadzic had a game-high 20 points in the victory and junior Bethy Mununga recorded a double-double.

Last season the Bulls went 19-16 after injuries drastically altered their season.

This is only the second ever meeting between the two teams. The first came in 2010 and resulted in an 85-65 win for the Longhorns in the championship game of the BTI Classic.

No. 15 Texas vs. South Florida

Date: Friday, November 8



Friday, November 8 Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Location: Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida



Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida Stream: SportsLive

The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.