Women's college basketball on SportsLive: No. 8 Stanford vs. Hawaii date, time, stream

No. 8 Stanford faces an early road test this season when it faces Hawaii in the conclusion of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown. The Cardinal women have jumped out to a 3-0 start this season, while Hawaii has struggled at 1-4. With that being said, nothing comes easy, and Julissa Tago is leading a balanced Hawaii attack.

For Stanford, Alanna Smith is the player to watch. She dropped 18 points and pulled down seven rebounds to go with three assists and four blocks against San Francisco. Smith is just one of the components of a deep Stanford attack that is looking to make a Pac-12 run this season. The team has been money from beyond the arc, which has proven to be the difference early in the season.

Stanford had a game against Ohio State cancelled on Sunday due to a smoke increase in Northern California. The game would have been a great litmus test for the program, but it will have to be rescheduled.

Here's what you need to know in order to watch Stanford play Hawaii on Sunday when the two teams wrap up the weekend-long Rainbow Wahine Showdown.

No. 8 Stanford vs. Hawaii