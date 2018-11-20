Women's college basketball on SportsLive: No. 8 Stanford vs. Hawaii date, time, stream
Here's how to watch the top 10 Stanford Cardinal go up against the Rainbow Wahine
No. 8 Stanford faces an early road test this season when it faces Hawaii in the conclusion of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown. The Cardinal women have jumped out to a 3-0 start this season, while Hawaii has struggled at 1-4. With that being said, nothing comes easy, and Julissa Tago is leading a balanced Hawaii attack.
For Stanford, Alanna Smith is the player to watch. She dropped 18 points and pulled down seven rebounds to go with three assists and four blocks against San Francisco. Smith is just one of the components of a deep Stanford attack that is looking to make a Pac-12 run this season. The team has been money from beyond the arc, which has proven to be the difference early in the season.
Stanford had a game against Ohio State cancelled on Sunday due to a smoke increase in Northern California. The game would have been a great litmus test for the program, but it will have to be rescheduled.
Here's what you need to know in order to watch Stanford play Hawaii on Sunday when the two teams wrap up the weekend-long Rainbow Wahine Showdown.
No. 8 Stanford vs. Hawaii
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 25
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Stan Sheriff Center -- Honolulu, Hawaii
- Stream: SportsLive
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: No 10 Auburn faces Duke
Bruce Pearl's Tigers are No. 10 in the Top 25 And 1
-
Duke's demolition tour hits Hawaii
No.1 Duke does it again as it demolishes San Diego State in the Maui Invitational
-
Poll Attacks: Do you know WVU lost?
Bob Huggins' Mountaineers are still getting Top-25 votes partly because some AP voters aren't...
-
Zion throws down windmill dunk vs. SDSU
Williamson had no issue going full dunk contest in Hawaii vs. San Diego State
-
How to watch the Cancun Challenge
Penn State and SMU headline a talented eight-team field set to tip off the Cancun Challenge...
-
Duke leaps KU in first Coaches Poll
Duke moved up two spots to No. 1 ahead of Kansas, Gonzaga, Virginia and Tennessee in the first...