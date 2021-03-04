The calendar has turned to March as we get set for the best time of the college basketball season. Most teams have already completed their regular seasons, while others are finishing up this week, and conference tournaments are in full swing, as teams get set for the NCAA Tournament.

Texas A&M is the No. 1 seed in the loaded SEC Tournament, as their victory over South Carolina last weekend cemented their regular season conference championship, as well as a likely No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies remain in our No. 1 spot this week as well.

With many teams positioning themselves to not only make a run at a conference championship, but also seeding for the Big Dance, the next week promises to be an exciting one.

Below is our updated top 25 power rankings, as we get set for another great weekend of college basketball.

Women's Top 25 Power Rankings

1. Texas A&M (22-1)

Texas A&M cemented their position at the top of our final regular season rankings with a big home win over South Carolina last weekend. The Aggies have the best resume in the country, with wins over South Carolina, Kentucky, Arkansas and Georgia to name a few. Aaliyah Wilson and N'dea Jones may be the best senior guard-forward combination in the country. Gary Blair's team defends, can score, and has played an extremely competitive schedule. This team is ready for the NCAA Tournament. Previous: 1

2. UConn (21-1)

UConn certainly has a case for the No. 1 spot here, but for me, their resume doesn't match up to what Texas A&M has done this season. That said, the Huskies will be a favorite to win it all, led by freshman phenom Paige Bueckers. While Bueckers is a star, fellow freshman Aaliyah Edwards has really come into her own and is a key piece to Geno Auriemma's team. UConn should run through the Big East Tournament and safely secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Previous: 2

3. Stanford (22-2)

In a year in which there are so many terrific freshmen, let's not forget about one of the very best, Cameron Brink. Brink has really turned it on for the Cardinal in the second half of the season, and as I've said all year, I believe Tara VanDerveer's team is the deepest in the country. They are capable of scoring inside and out, they defend extremely well, Haley Jones is a star, and Kiana Williams is one of the best leaders at the point guard position in the country. They have won 11 straight since suffering back-to-back losses to Colorado and UCLA, and the Cardinal are set for what will be a tough Pac 12 Tournament. Previous: 4

4. Baylor (20-2)

The Baylor Bears are the team to watch out for right now. Winners of 12 straight, the reigning national champions have come into their own and are playing really good basketball right now, particularly on the defensive end. They boast a top-10 scoring defense in a conference that isn't short on teams that can really score. With the likes of West Virginia, Texas and Iowa State, the Bears are unlikely to roll through the Big 12 Tournament, and should see exactly the type of competitive games they need to stay sharp. They will likely get a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and they will be a tough out. Previous: 7

5. NC State (17-2)

You have to love what Wes Moore has done at NC State, as the Wolfpack concluded another fantastic regular season. They defeated South Carolina and Louisville, both ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll at the time, and both on the road. That bodes very well for a team about to enter two tournaments in which all games will be played on neutral courts. Alissa Cunane is the key for this Wolfpack team, as she is one of the best post players in the country. Jakia Brown-Turner continues to provide an offensive scoring punch as well. The concern for the Wolfpack remains their depth. Their starting five is as good as any team's in the country. Previous: 5

6. Louisville (21-2)

While the loss at Florida State may seem perplexing, every team ranked above Louisville, with the exception of UConn, has a similarly perplexing road loss. That, plus Florida State played a great game. For the Cardinals, Dana Evans is the key. She has been terrific this season and is certainly deserving of being in the conversation for national player of the year. This team will go as Evans goes. Hailey Van Lith and Olivia Cochran, just freshmen, will also need to step up and play like veterans if Louisville and Jeff Walz are going to get back to the Final Four. Previous: 6

7. South Carolina (19-4)

South Carolina's four losses this season came at home to NC State, at Tennessee, at UConn, and at Texas A&M. The SEC was the most challenging conference in the country this season, and Dawn Staley's team's out of conference schedule included the likes of UConn, South Dakota, Gonzaga, NC State, and Iowa State. In a year where many schools struggled to find games, South Carolina not only found games, but found games that would prepare them for this time of year. Also, they have Aliyah Boston and no other team does. That is an important fact as Boston is sensational. The SEC Tournament is big for this team. I still think that they can climb back up to a No. 1 seed by winning it, but either way, they remain a Final Four and national championship contender. Previous: 3

8. Maryland (19-2)

One thing is certain about the Terrapins...they can really score. The Terps are No. 1 in the country in scoring offense and have multiple players that can go out and score 20+ every time out. Brenda Frese's team also got freshman Angel Reese back from injury recently, and she has been terrific upon her return. Katie Benzan continues to prove to have been a huge addition as a graduate transfer. I'm excited to see what the Terrapins can do in the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments. The issue? Their defense. Very few teams that struggle to defend make the Final Four and win a national championship. The Terps must get their defense together and do it quickly. Hopefully for them, holding Northwestern to just 50 points in their regular-season finale is a good start. Previous: 9

9. Indiana

I really like the way Indiana has developed over the last month of the season. The Hoosiers have won eight straight games and 13 of 14 as they prepare for what will be a tough challenge in the Big Ten Tournament. Two wins over Iowa, to go along with tough wins over Ohio State and Michigan, have me feeling very confident about this team heading into March. Their non-conference schedule results, while early in the season, is the one lingering concern for me when thinking about this team making a deep run. The two toughest games they played were against SEC teams in Kentucky and Tennessee, and they lost both. That said, the Hoosiers are playing really well and with a ton of confidence. Previous: 11

10. Arkansas

Winners of five in a row and eight of their last nine, the Razorbacks are entering March on a nice run. They have suffered seven losses so far this season, but all have come against teams ranked in the top-25, and four have come against teams in the top-10 They are also the only team to defeat UConn this season. Mike Neighbors's team can really fill it up offensively, so it's going to come down to defense. Can they get enough stops to win a big game in the Sweet 16 and maybe the Elite Eight? Previous: 12

Rank Team Record Prev. 11 UCLA 14-4 10 12 Arizona 15-4 8 13 Michigan 13-3 17 14 Tennessee 15-6 22 15 USF 15-2 15 16 Georgia 18-5 23 17 Gonzaga 21-3 16 18 South Dakota State 21-2 20 19 West Virginia 19-4 21 20 Kentucky 16-7 18 21 Oregon 13-7 14 22 Missouri State 18-2 24 23 Rutgers 13-3 25 24 Ohio State 13-6 13 25 Florida Gulf Coast 21-2 NR

First five out: DePaul, Northwestern, Georgia Tech, Iowa, and Iowa State

Who fell out? DePaul

Who entered? Florida Gulf Coast