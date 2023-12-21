The top 10 teams remain the same in this week's CBS Sports women's college basketball power rankings, but the UConn Huskies are knocking at the door. Meanwhile, UCLA got to keep the No. 2 spot after surviving a tough battle against Ohio State.

Geno Auriemma's Huskies climbed three spots to No. 11 after beating ranked opponents North Carolina and Louisville in consecutive games. UConn's most recent game was a dominant 111-34 victory against Toronto Metropolitan on Wednesday. TMU is not an NCAA team, but Auriemma scheduled that game so senior Aaliyah Edwards could have a homecoming game in Canada. The Huskies' next game is against Marquette on Dec. 31, a test that could potentially give UConn the push it needs to enter the top 10.

The highest ranked teams have not moved because everyone has been taking care of business. South Carolina is still at the top as Dawn Stalely's squad continues to show off a deep offense and suffocating defense. UCLA got yet another quality win against the Buckeyes behind the veteran leadership of Charisma Osborne and the young talent of Lauren Betts, along with plenty of other key players.

Basketball has been fun all across Los Angeles as USC, which remains at No. 6, is undefeated as well. The Trojans had a breakout season last year, but the addition of freshman JuJu Watkins has lifted them to a new level.

Meanwhile, LSU star Angel Reese just celebrated her own homecoming game with 26 points in an 80-48 win against Coppin State. The Tigers have been cruising through their opponents even while starting point guard Haley Van Lith is sidelined due to plantar fasciitis.

Here are our latest power rankings for the 2023-24 women's college basketball season.

1. South Carolina (11-0)

The Gamecocks continue to show their power on both sides of the court. They had 17 blocks in their 99-29 win against Presbyterian, tying a single-game program record. That was the fifth game this season South Carolina held opponents to less than 50 points. The Gamecocks are very deep offensively with nine players averaging over nine points per game, but Kamilla Cardoso leads the way with 14.1 points to go along with 10.1 rebounds per game.

2. UCLA (10-0)

The Bruins continue to take care of business, including Monday when they got a big 77-71 win over Ohio State. Charisma Osborne led UCLA with 19 points, while Lauren Betts registered her sixth double-double of the season with 17 points, 11 rebounds and a career-best five blocks. UCLA's 10-0 record marks its best start since the 2019-20 season.

3. NC State (12-0)

Saniya Rivers has missed three consecutive games with a back injury, but she is expected to return soon. Although she is one of the team's most consistent scorers, the Wolfpack is doing just fine as five other players are averaging over nine points per contest. NC State has a perfect non-conference record for just the fifth time in program history, and this is the third time the team has started 12-0 under coach Wes Moore.

4. Colorado (9-1)

Colorado has been on a break since its 95-74 win over UT Arlington on Dec. 5. The team will be back on the court on Dec. 21, however, for a matchup against Northern Colorado. The Buffaloes have had a solid season so far with their only loss being a 70-68 defeat to NC State in late November.

5. Iowa (11-1)

Caitlin Clark registered 38 points during the Hawkeyes' 104-75 win over Cleveland State, but this was a complete team effort. Reaching the century mark required Iowa to shoot over 50% from the field, and the Hawkeyes also out-rebounded the Vikings 49-21. Hannah Stuelke recorded a double-double for Iowa with 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Kate Martin collected 15 points and six boards. Sharon Goodman contributed 10 rebounds to go along with eight points.

6. USC (9-0)

The Trojans have started the season 9-0 for a second consecutive season, which has not happened since the 1980s. USC is coming off a 93-44 win over Cal State Fullerton in which the Trojans drained a program-best 16 3-pointers. Freshman guard JuJu Watkins is leading the way for USC with 26.8 points per game, while center Rayah Marshall is averaging 14.3 points and 10 rebounds.

7. LSU (12-1)

The Tigers continue to show their depth by collecting dominant wins despite missing starting point guard Haley Van Lith. Six LSU players are averaging double figures and, just like last season, Angel Reese is the team's leading scorer and rebounder. Reese scored 26 points in her Baltimore homecoming Wednesday as the Tigers took down Coppin State 80-48. In that same game, Aneesah Morrow recorded her seventh straight double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Morrow, who has focused on improving her defense this season, is leading the team in steals (38) and blocks (20).

8. Texas (12-0)

Longhorns guard Rori Harmon was named the Big 12 Player of the Week for the second time this season. She is averaging 14.1 points per game while swiping a team-high 37 steals so far. The Longhorns have a stout defense, holding opponents to just 54.6 points per game while forcing 24.3 turnovers per contest -- which puts them in the top 10 nationally.

9. Notre Dame (8-1)

The Fighting Irish are coming off a dominant 76-39 win over Purdue. No other team had held the Boilermakers to under 40 points since UConn in 2018. Nat Marshall was a big part of Notre Dame's defensive effort as she compiled a career-high six blocks, and she added 14 points in her fifth straight double-figure scoring game. Meanwhile, Hannah Hidalgo continued her sensational freshman season by flirting with a quadruple-double: 23 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and seven steals.

10. Stanford (10-1)

The Cardinal had taken two weeks off, but then came back with blowout wins over Portland and UC Davis. Cameron Brink, Kiki Iriafen and Hannah Jump are the team's leading scorers, and they share the spotlight well. Even though Brink and Iriafen had 20-point performances Wednesday against UC Davis, four other players scored in double figures -- including Jump, who knocked down her 313th career 3-pointer to set a new Stanford record.

Rank Team Change Previous ranking 11 UConn (9-3) 14

12 Utah (9-2) -- 12

13 Ohio State (9-2) 11

14 Baylor (10-0) 17

15 Indiana (9-1) 13

16 Kansas State (12-1) 15

17 Virginia Tech (8-2) 16

18 Marquette (11-0) 19

19 Louisville (11-2) 18

20 Gonzaga (12-2) -- 20

21 Florida State (9-3) 22

22 Creighton (8-2) 24

23 North Carolina (8-4) 25

24 Washington (11-1) Unranked

25 Miami (9-1) 23



First five out: Maryland, Syracuse, West Virginia, TCU, Washington State