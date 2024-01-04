A new year has brought new women's college basketball power rankings. UConn and Baylor have entered this week's top 10, while Caitlin Clark made sure Iowa kept its No. 5 spot with an unbelievable buzzer-beating game-winner against Michigan State.

The top five teams managed to stay the same, but a lot of movement occurred everywhere else. One of the most interesting games so far this season was the battle for Los Angeles between UCLA and USC, and it was the first time in which both teams entered their rivalry matchup undefeated. UCLA came out victorious, but the Trojans put up a fight, so they only moved down three spots.

Notre Dame left the top 10 following a close loss to Syracuse, a team we are officially welcoming into the power rankings. Texas also had to move down after losing to Baylor. The Longhorns have played incredibly well this season, but they just took a big hit with the loss of star point guard Rori Harmon, who tore her ACL and is out for the remainder of the season.

Here are our latest power rankings for the 2023-24 women's college basketball season.

1. South Carolina (12-0)

Dawn Staley's squad constantly has eye-popping stats with seven players averaging at least 8.9 points per game. That depth helps the Gamecocks have the top scoring margin in women's college basketball, as they average 90.9 points while suffocating opponents to just 49.8 points per contest. South Carolina also has the most total blocks in the nation (115) and is second in rebounds per game (50.7). Kamilla Cardoso has done an outstanding job as a veteran leader, averaging 13.9 points and 10.1 rebounds, while also collecting 3.25 blocks per game -- a top-five mark nationally.

2. UCLA (12-0)

The Bruins proved worthy of their No. 2 position with an impressive 71-64 win against USC in the battle for Los Angeles. The Trojans were not an easy opponent, but UCLA showed its depth with four players scoring in double figures. Londynn Jones led the offense with 21 points and five 3-pointers, but defensively Charisma Obsorne was a huge difference-maker as she held USC freshman phenom JuJu Watkins to just 7-of-24 from the field.

3. NC State (13-0)

The Wolfpack remained undefeated thanks to a dominant second half in their 72-61 win against Virginia. Grad student Mimi Collins led that effort by scoring 17 of her 25 points after halftime. But perhaps one of the biggest boosts of confidence for NC State is the fact that Saniya Rivers returned after missing the last three games with a back injury. The junior guard recorded 10 points and a season-high 16 rebounds in her first game back.

4. Colorado (11-1)

The Buffaloes added another strong win to their resume with a 75-65 victory against Utah. Jaylyn Sherrod is one of Colorado's most consistent scorers, but she outdid herself against the Utes with a career-high 34 points, with 13 of those coming in the fourth quarter. The Buffaloes are one of the nation's top 15 scoring teams with 83.3 points per contest and are also one of the 15 best teams in steals per game (12.2).

5. Iowa (14-1)

The Hawkeyes were on upset watch against Michigan State on Tuesday, but Caitlin Clark saved the day with an incredible buzzer-beater from the logo. It was not the prettiest win for Iowa, and it required Clark -- who took 34 of Iowa's 67 field goal attemtps -- to have a 40-point performance, along with eight 3-pointers. Hannah Stuelke was the only other double-digit scorer for Iowa with 15 points. While she is not quite as consistent as Clark, the sophomore forward has reached double figures in the last five games and is making 65.8% of her shots, one of the 10 best marks in the nation.

6. LSU (13-1)

LSU's latest win was a dominant 110-68 victory against Jacksonville. Kim Mulkey has a talented roster led by two double-double machines in Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow. The Tigers have five active players averaging double figures, and while LSU didn't have the toughest non-conference schedule, the team did get a good win against Virginia Tech in November. The Tigers are starting conference play soon, and they have a huge test coming up in a few weeks when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks on Jan. 25.

7. Stanford (12-1)

Since losing to Gonzaga on Dec. 3 -- a game in which Stanford star Cameron Brink dealt with an apparent illness -- the Cardinal have bounced back and have beaten every opponent by at least 27 points. Their latest win was a 98-38 victory against Morgan State. Per usual, Brink led the way with 18 points, five rebounds and six blocks. Five other Cardinals also reached double figures, and Stanford as a whole shot at 56.9 % from the field. Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer has been encouraging her team to play at a faster pace, and that was a good game to increase confidence before Pac-12 conference play begins.

8. Baylor (13-0)

The Bears have been climbing their way up the rankings and finally broke into our top 10 after an 85-79 win over Texas on Saturday and a 71-50 victory over TCU on Wednesday. Both opponents were unbeaten before playing Baylor. Other solid resume-builders for Nicki Collen's team include victories over Miami and Utah. Baylor's strength comes from a balanced offensive approach as seven players are averaging over eight points per game. This is only Collen's third season at the helm of the program, but she has helped Baylor stay strong despite Kim Mulkey's departure to LSU.

9. USC (10-1)

The Trojans' loss to UCLA was not a bad one because they kept it close, so they didn't drop down too much in the rankings. Their main issue was that the Bruins were clearly deeper. JuJu Watkins and McKenzie Forbes led the Trojans with 27 and 23 points, respectively, but all other players scored six points or less. Even though she is a true freshman, Watkins has been one of the most impressive players in the nation and has reached double digits in every single game.

10. UConn (11-3)

The Huskies dealt with consistency issues early this season and were off to a 4-3 start, but in the last month they have collected double-digit wins against ranked opponents North Carolina, Louisville, Marquette and Creighton. The losses they had were against teams that were or are currently ranked in the top 10. Paige Bueckers has been impressive offensively, but has also grown defensively. She recorded 24 points against Creighton, while Aaliyah Edwards contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds for her sixth double-double in the last seven games. Unfortunately, it seems the Huskies' health troubles are not done yet. Grad student Aubrey Griffin suffered a leg injury in the third quarter against Creighton and had to be helped off the court.

Rank Team Change Previous ranking 11 Texas (14-1) 8

12 Kansas State (14-1) 16

13 Virginia Tech (10-2) 17

14 Indiana (11-1) 15

15 Utah (10-3) 12

16 Notre Dame (9-2) 9

17 Louisville (12-2) 19

18 Ohio State (10-3) 14

19 Gonzaga (13-2) 20

20 North Carolina (9-4) 23

21 Florida State (11-3) -- 21

22 West Virginia (13-0) Unranked

23 Syracuse (11-1) -- Unranked

24 Marquette (12-2) 18

25 Creighton (10-3) 22



First five out: TCU, Washington, Michigan, Oregon State, Miami