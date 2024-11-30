Who's Playing

Air Force Falcons @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Air Force 2-5, Wright State 4-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Wright State is heading back home. They will welcome the Air Force Falcons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ervin J. Nutter Center. The Raiders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.4 points per game this season.

Last Sunday, Wright State lost 73-72 to South Florida on a last-minute jump shot From Jayden Reid. The Raiders were up 20-7 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite their defeat, Wright State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jack Doumbia, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Doumbia continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Solomon Callaghan was another key player, scoring 15 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Air Force on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Sacramento State by a score of 63-61. The Falcons got off to an early lead (up 17 with 2:52 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite the loss, Air Force had strong showings from Jeffrey Mills, who went 7 for 13 en route to 19 points, and Ethan Taylor, who earned 11 points along with eight rebounds and five assists.

Wright State's defeat dropped their record down to 4-4. As for Air Force, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-5 record this season.