Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Green Bay 2-13, Wright State 7-8

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Wright State is heading back home. They and the Green Bay Phoenix will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ervin J. Nutter Center. The Raiders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.3 points per game this season.

On Sunday, Wright State came up short against Clev. State and fell 78-64.

Meanwhile, Green Bay's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their tenth straight defeat. They took an 83-67 bruising from PFW.

Even though they lost, Green Bay was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Wright State now has a losing record at 7-8. As for Green Bay, their loss dropped their record down to 2-13.

Wright State came up short against Green Bay when the teams last played back in January, falling 88-81. Can Wright State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wright State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.