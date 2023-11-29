Who's Playing

IUPUI Jaguars @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: IUPUI 3-4, Wright State 2-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

After four games on the road, Wright State is heading back home. The Wright State Raiders and the IUPUI Jaguars will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.7% better than the opposition, a fact Wright State proved on Wednesday. Everything went their way against the Redbirds as the Raiders made off with a 74-49 victory.

Meanwhile, IUPUI had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Cougars by a score of 78-70 on Saturday.

The losses dropped the Raiders to 2-4 and the Redbirds to 3-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wright State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like IUPUI struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for Wright State against IUPUI in their previous meeting back in February as the team secured a 103-71 win. Does Wright State have another victory up their sleeve, or will IUPUI turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Wright State has won all of the games they've played against IUPUI in the last 4 years.