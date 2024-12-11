Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Marshall 5-4, Wright State 6-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Wright State is heading back home. They will welcome the Marshall Thundering Herd at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ervin J. Nutter Center. The Raiders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.5 points per game this season.

On Saturday, Wright State was able to grind out a solid victory over Detroit, taking the game 80-72.

Meanwhile, Marshall came up short against UNCW on Saturday and fell 78-69.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Mikal Dawson, who had 12 points along with two steals.

Wright State now has a winning record of 6-5. As for Marshall, their defeat was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 5-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's contest: Wright State has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.4% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Marshall, though, as they've only made 26.1% of their threes this season. Given Wright State's sizable advantage in that area, Marshall will need to find a way to close that gap.

Wright State came up short against Marshall when the teams last played back in November of 2021, falling 96-88. Will Wright State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Marshall has won both of the games they've played against Wright State in the last 4 years.