Who's Playing

Milwaukee Panthers @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Milwaukee 9-9, Wright State 9-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Milwaukee Panthers and the Wright State Raiders are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Thursday, the Panthers ended up a good deal behind the Norse and lost 90-72.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Wright State last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 88-81 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Phoenix. Wright State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Panthers' loss dropped their record down to 9-9. As for the Raiders, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-10.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Milwaukee hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.1 points per game. However, it's not like Wright State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Milwaukee is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Milwaukee's opponent in mind: they have a solid 8-2 record against the spread vs Wright State over their last ten matchups.

Odds

Wright State is a solid 7-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 6.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 170.5 points.

Series History

Wright State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.