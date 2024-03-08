Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Wright State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 40-33 lead against N. Kentucky.

If Wright State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 19-13 in no time. On the other hand, N. Kentucky will have to make due with a 17-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: N. Kentucky 17-14, Wright State 18-13

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Wright State Raiders and the N. Kentucky Norse are set to clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Ervin J. Nutter Center in a Horizon League postseason contest.

Even though N. Kentucky scored an imposing 88 points on Saturday, Wright State still came out on top. The Raiders took their game against the Norse 94-88.

The Raiders are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 18-13 record this season. As for the Norse, their defeat dropped their record down to 17-14.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: Wright State have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for N. Kentucky, though, as they've only made 31.4% of their threes this season. Given Wright State's sizable advantage in that area, N. Kentucky will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Wright State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Wright State is playing at home, but their 5-8 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Wright State is a solid 7-point favorite against N. Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161 points.

Series History

Wright State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against N. Kentucky.