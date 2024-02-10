Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Oakland 15-10, Wright State 14-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the Oakland Golden Grizzlies and the Wright State Raiders are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Oakland fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Norse on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 99-89 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Norse. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Saturday (83), Oakland still had to take the loss.

Even though they lost, Oakland smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Wright State and the Titans didn't disappoint and broke past the 160.5 point over/under on Thursday. The Raiders walked away with a 92-85 victory over the Titans. That's two games straight that Wright State has won by exactly seven points.

The Golden Grizzlies' defeat dropped their record down to 15-10. As for the Raiders, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 14-11 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Oakland hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. However, it's not like Wright State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 86 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Oakland was able to grind out a solid victory over the Raiders in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 75-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oakland since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Wright State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oakland.