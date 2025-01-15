Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: PFW 13-6, Wright State 9-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio

Ervin J. Nutter Center -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Wright State will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the PFW Mastodons will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Ervin J. Nutter Center. The Raiders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.4 points per game this season.

Wright State is likely headed into the matchup with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Robert Morris on Sunday. Wright State fell just short of Robert Morris by a score of 75-72. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Raiders have suffered since December 5, 2024.

Meanwhile, PFW waltzed into their game on Saturday with two straight wins... but they left with three. Everything went their way against the Titans as they made off with a 90-67 win. The Mastodons have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 19 points or more this season.

PFW was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Detroit only posted seven.

Wright State dropped their record down to 9-9 with the loss, which was their third straight on the road. As for PFW, they have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wright State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like PFW struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only Wright State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, PFW is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be Wright State's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

PFW is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Wright State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mastodons as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

Wright State and PFW both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.