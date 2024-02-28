Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: PFW 18-11, Wright State 17-12

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Wright State is heading back home. They and the PFW Mastodons will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Wright State's and the Golden Grizzlies' contest on Sunday was close at halftime, but the Raiders turned on the heat in the second half with 59 points. The Raiders were the clear victor by a 96-75 margin over the Golden Grizzlies. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 160.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Meanwhile, PFW lost a heartbreaker to the Panthers when they met back in February of 2023, and they left with a heavy heart again on Sunday. The Mastodons took a 96-88 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Panthers. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Friday (85), PFW still had to take the loss.

The Raiders' win was their fifth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 17-12. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 92.8 points per game. As for the Mastodons, their loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 18-11.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Wright State just can't miss this season, having made 53.7% of their shots per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage overall). However, it's not like PFW struggles in that department as they've made 46.8% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Wright State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

Wright State is a solid 6-point favorite against PFW, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 167.5 points.

Series History

Wright State has won 3 out of their last 5 games against PFW.