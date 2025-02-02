Who's Playing

Robert Morris Colonials @ Wright State Raiders

Current Records: Robert Morris 15-7, Wright State 11-11

What to Know

Wright State is 7-2 against Robert Morris since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Ervin J. Nutter Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Thursday, Wright State didn't have quite enough to beat Youngstown State and fell 88-86. The Raiders haven't had much luck with the Penguins recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Robert Morris). They put a hurting on IUI to the tune of 106-53 on Thursday. The victory was nothing new for the Colonials as they're now sitting on six straight.

Robert Morris was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as IUI only posted seven.

Wright State's loss dropped their record down to 11-11. As for Robert Morris, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-7 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wright State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.4 points per game. However, it's not like Robert Morris struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only Robert Morris took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Wright State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Robert Morris might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a seven game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Wright State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Robert Morris, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Wright State has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Robert Morris.